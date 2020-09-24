Marshfield suspends football operations through at least Oct. 4

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- An increase in disruptions caused by COVID-19 has forced the Marshfield School District to suspend all football operations immediately through at least October 4, the district said Thursday.

In an email sent out Thursday afternoon, the district said the suspension includes postponing and rescheduling the first two weeks of football competition at all levels.

"The school district remains focused on the health and safety of our students, staff, and the greater Marshfield community, as well as that of our visiting opponents," the release said.

Marshfield was scheduled to open their season Friday night at home against Hortonville. That game has been rescheduled for the end of October.

They were scheduled to play Wisconsin Rapids Oct. 2. That game has also been postponed.

Abbotsford, Almond-Bancroft and Marathon have also postponed games after positive COVID results at their schools.