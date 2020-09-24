Lufthansa to try out pre-flight corona tests on routes to US

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Lufthansa says it’s going to test the practice of offering coronavirus tests before flying on intercontinental routes. The Germany airline says it’s working with pharmaceutical companies to obtain antibody tests that give results in 15 minutes. The pilot project will be tested on several routes to the US in October. Lufthansa cautions that such testing is going to require government approval. Airline industry representatives are calling for testing to replace quarantines as a way to get people flying again despite the pandemic.