Local hospitals starting to get supply of flu vaccines

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)— Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, flu season is quickly approaching the United States, and now hospitals have started to stock up on flu vaccines.

Marshfield Clinic Health System tells News 9 that they have just received their supply of the flu vaccine this week, and although they advise residents to get the shot, there is no need to rush in all at once.

Experts suggest giving your body at least two weeks to develop an immune response before flu season starts to peak which can range from December to February.

"That is why we recommend getting the vaccine by the end of October as cold weather approaches. Folks are moving indoors and that allows germs to spread more freely," said Miranda Eggebrecht the Clinical Quality Nurse Specialist for Marshfield Clinic.

Eggebrecht said flu vaccine manufacturers have ramped up their supply of the vaccine this season so the chance of a shortage is low.

The Marshfield Clinic encourages more people to get their flu shot.