Letter writing event asks for Native American burial land on UWSP to be recognized

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The goal of a letter writing campaign held Thursday evening is to have Native American burial land on the campus of UW-Stevens Point recognized with a memorial.

Experts say Native Americans that were buried came from several different tribes and are believed to have died from Scarlet Fever.

"I believe that those dead and interred beneath our feet want us to learn from their painful history. I believe that they want us to listen to their story so that we don't make these same kinds of mistakes again," said Karen Ann Hoffman, a member of the Oneida Nation.

The letters written will be given to school and state officials. They will also be used when writing grants to receive funding for the memorial.

After the memorial is completed the hope is to have the history of Native American tribes be a bigger part of the school's curriculum and to build a permanent history museum.

If you weren't able to make it to the event and still want to send a letter, you can send a message to Karen through Facebook.