Kremlin critic Navalny’s apartment seized, his aide says

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities seized Alexei Navalny’s Moscow apartment while the opposition leader was still in a coma, Navalny’s spokeswoman says, linking the move to a tycoon with ties to the Kremlin. Navalny, the most prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discharged from a Berlin hospital earlier this week where he was treated for what German authorities determined was a nerve agent poisoning. The 44-year-old politician collapsed and fell into a coma a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20. Russian bailiffs announced seizing his share in a Moscow apartment a week after he fell ill, Yarmysh said in a video statement released Thursday.