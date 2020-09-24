Kentucky Senate candidates take up Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Senate candidates in Kentucky are commenting on the decision not to charge police officers for killing Breonna Taylor. Democrat Amy McGrath on Thursday called for fundamental change to combat “systemic racism.” She met with some protesters in Louisville. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, her Republican opponent, says peaceful protests offer a way to honor Taylor’s memory. He defended the investigation into Taylor’s death by his political ally, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. McConnell condemned incidents of property damage and gunfire that broke out during demonstrations in his hometown of Louisville.