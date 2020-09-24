In sign of frustration, US shortens sanctions waiver to Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — The United States has extended a sanctions waiver that enables Iraq to continue importing gas from Iran, this time granting a significantly shorter waiver period. Three Iraqi officials say the U.S. informed Iraq’s leadership this week of its decision to grant a 60-day sanctions waiver, instead of the 120-day waiver issued over the summer. The U.S. State Department confirmed the development. The earlier, longer period had been a sign of support for the new Iraqi prime minister, America’s choice candidate. The shorter time-frame signals U.S. frustration with Baghdad’s inability to reign in militia groups believed to be behind a recent uptick in attacks targeting the U.S. in Iraq.