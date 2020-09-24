 Skip to Content

Humane Society of Marathon County holds vigil for homeless pets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Humane Society of Marathon County held a candle light vigil Thursday evening in honor of homeless pets.

The purpose of the vigil, to shine a light on pets waiting for a home and to remember the pets that have passed away.

"We're lucky we're in a community where there's always people looking to adopt and we're literally being bombarded with applications which is wonderful so hopefully we'll have a lot more friends going home soon," executive director of the humane society Lisa Leitermann

Through the #RememberMeThursday and #SeeTheLight the hope is to bring more attention to promoting awareness of orphaned animals in need of homes.

