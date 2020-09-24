Hacker interrupts Wausau West Google Meet class, writes racial obscenities

Wausau (WAOW) -- A hacker interrupted a Wausau West Google Meet class, according to the principal.

In an e-mail sent to parents and students, the principal says outside entities disguised as students using look-alike e-mail accounts, virtually entered the sessions and typed racial obscenities in the chat feature.

The principal says the account was removed immediately.

"This type of language and activity is not permitted or accepted by the Wausau School District and Wausau West High School. We understand the language used in the chat is extremely upsetting to staff and students alike. An investigation is underway as to the origin of these accounts and those responsible will be held accountable," the e-mail said.