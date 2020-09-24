Grand Theater announces reimagined Fall programming

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Due to the ongoing pandemic and having to cancel many events through the end of November, the Grand Theater has announced alternative Fall programming. The reimagined programming will take place virtually.

Some of the performances include:

The Grand's Virtual Stage, a series of free performances from all around the world that are streamed directly into you home.

Grand on Tour.

Bridge Clinic Community Engagement series, which includes virtual Broadway watch parties and online Broadway trivia.

Digital educational performances for schools through Aspirus Arts in Education Series

The New Normal Festival

According to a press release, the New Normal Festival will be a two day event "with the goal of celebrating creativity during uncertain times and supporting emerging artists."

The Grand is accepting submissions for the New Normal Festival through October 12. For more information on submitting, click here.

Fall programming kicks off on October 1. For more information on programming dates, you can visit www.grandtheater.org.