GOP elections board members in NC resign over absentee deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two Republican members of North Carolina’s state elections board have resigned after signing off on a settlement to help voters fix absentee ballot problems. The settlement has been criticized by Republican leaders. Ken Raymond and David Black announced their resignations late Wednesday from the State Board of Elections over the tentative agreement to let voters correct problems with witness information on their absentee ballots without filling out an entirely new ballot. Raymond and Black had joined the three Democratic state board members in unanimously approving the settlement, which was announced Tuesday.