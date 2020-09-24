Ginsburg’s empathy born of Jewish history and discrimination

While politicians heatedly debate over replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, others are reflecting on her life as an advocate for women’s rights and striving to reach just decisions as a jurist, all informed by her Jewish upbringing. The Torah, the Jewish holy scripture, stresses the pursuit of justice where the outcome and the means to it are just. Rabbi Abraham Cooper is associate dean of of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. He says those beliefs were part of Ginsburg’s “Jewish spiritual DNA” and that “she lived and upheld the highest standards for a public servant.”