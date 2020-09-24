Former Packers WR Chris Francies to join Pack Attack Tuesday, Sept. 29

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Chris Francies will join Sports Director Brad Hanson on this week's edition of Pack Attack.

Francies was an undrafted free agent signing by the Packers in 2006. He spent two seasons with the Packers before moving on to the Saints, and then 49ers.

Francies will help break down the Packers Sunday night showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

You can catch the show on News 9 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.