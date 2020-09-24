Flood Advisory until THU 5:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING FOR VILAS, FLORENCE, NORTHWESTERN FOREST AND NORTH CENTRAL

MARINETTE COUNTIES…

At 1250 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers

and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is likely already occurring in the

advisory area. Rainfalls thus far range from up to an inch in

western Vilas County to 1 and 2 inches across most of the advisory

area. Radar indicated some locations southeast of Alvin have

received up to 3 inches of rain.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kingsford, Florence, Phelps, Boulder Junction, Winchester,

Homestead, Fern, Tipler, Kentuck Lake Campground, Wisconsin Slough

Natural Area, Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area, Whisker Lake

Wilderness, Border Lakes Natural Area, Rice Creek Natural Area,

Niagara, Conover, Aurora, Presque Isle, Manitowish Waters and

Commonwealth.

Up to an additional inch of rainfall is possible across the area.

This will result in additional minor flooding. The heaviest rain is

expected to refocus farther south and west after 200 am, though it

will take some time for any standing water to recede.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

