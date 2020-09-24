Father charged after police say toddler shoots himself

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges after police say his 2-year-old son shot himself in the head with a loaded gun he found in his father’s SUV. A criminal complaint signed Wednesday says the child is hospitalized in critical condition and it’s not yet known whether he will survive. Twenty-nine-year-old Tommy Smith III is charged with neglecting a child resulting in great bodily harm. According to the complaint, Smith and his son were waiting in the SUV to pickup Smith’s girlfriend last Saturday in Milwaukee, when a gun went off, striking the boy. Smith and his girlfriend took the child to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was later transferred to Children’s Hospital.