EU says Belarus president’s inauguration will deepen crisis

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says the swearing in of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to a sixth term lacks democratic legitimacy, defies the will of the people of Belarus and will only deepen the country’s political crisis. Lukashenko was sworn in Wednesday at an inaugural ceremony not announced in advance. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel reiterated Thursday that the 27-nation bloc did not recognize the result of the Aug. 9 election that kept Lukashenko in power and said that “on this basis, the so-called ‘inauguration’…and the new mandate claimed by (him) lack any democratic legitimacy.” Thousands of Belarus citizens have taken part in weeks of rallies against the president’s reelection, which the opposition says was rigged.