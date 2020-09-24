Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden meets with Wisconsin Hmong Veteran

(WAOW)— Earlier this week, former Vice President Joe Biden met with retired Captain Char Kai Xiong.

Char Kai Xiong fought alongside American troops during the secret war in Laos. He was accompanied to his meeting with Biden by Marathon County Board Supervisor Yee Leng Xiong.

Yee Leng Xiong said the meeting was significant, and even historic, for the Hmong community in Wisconsin.

"The fact that he just wanted to be able to have that one-on-one discussion with a Hmong veteran! I mean, that means a lot to members of the Hmong community," Yee Leng Xiong.

Yee Leng Xiong also said the Biden told Captain Xiong that he would commit to acknowledging the sacrifices and contributions made by the Hmong community for the United States