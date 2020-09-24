Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call off engagement after 2 months

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singers-actors Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called off their engagement after two months. Lovato and her former fiancé have parted ways, according to a person close to Lovato who spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. The split comes after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in July. Lovato and Ehrich began dating this year. This year, the 28-year-old Lovato released several singles, performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl and sang at the Grammys. The 29-year-old Ehrich has earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations for his work in “The Young and the Restless.”