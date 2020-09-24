D.C Everest School District implementing ‘sibling exclusion policy’

Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the health department is advising the D.C. Everest School District to implement the 'sibling exclusion policy.'

That policy means ill students and their siblings have to stay home regardless of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Siblings are considered close contact, and the school district says the policy will help control community transmission.

"While this sibling policy is in place, please consider speaking with your children about this new process so they understand why they may be temporarily removed from school," the district says in a release.

The policy will be in effect into health officials tells the district they can stop.