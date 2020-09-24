Countdown to Kickoff: Medford

Wisconsin high school football season is nearly here and we are helping you get ready with our Countdown to Kickoff segment.

For this one we are taking a look at the reigning Great Northern Conference champion, Medford Raiders.

Behind a bruising rushing attack that amassed over 3000 yards and 41 touchdowns last season, the Raiders cruised to a perfect 9-0 regular season record.

Medford would then ground and pound their way to a two seed in the Division 3 playoffs. Ultimately though they would fall to Menomonie in the semi-finals.

Coming off the defeat, the Raiders now enter this new season with the same goals and a new enthusiasm for reaching them.

"Well I think for one you want to keep getting better as a team everyday and continue to strive to reach some level of perfection," said Medford Head Coach Ted Wilson. "I don't know if there's a playoff this year, but usually (the goal) is to qualify for the playoffs then try to compete for a conference championship, so you know, those are things we are looking to do."

"It's just been a long wait," he continued. "Our kids have done a good job of being prepared and continuing to workout while we had an extra month and they're just ready to play some football."

Friday night they will finally get their chance to play, with their first game coming against Great Northern Conference new comer the Hayward Hurricanes.