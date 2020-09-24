Clerks advise that witness signatures are required for absentee ballots

Clerks advise that witness signatures are required for absentee ballotsNew
(WAOW)—The November election is around 40 days away and absentee ballots are pouring in to local clerks.
However, before turning in an absentee ballot, a voter must have a witness sign and address your ballot so your vote can count on election day.
"Your witness can be anyone who is a U.S. citizen and an adult 18 or older. The only exception to that is if you are a military member overseas, then your witness just needs to be an adult," said Megan Wolf Wisconsin's Chief Election Official.
1.2 million absentee ballots have already been sent out in Wisconsin