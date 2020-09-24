Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese pharmaceutical company says its coronavirus vaccine candidate will be ready for the world by early next year. SinoVac currently has clinical trials in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia. The company has already injected thousands of people with the vaccine in China, including 90% of its staff and its CEO, under emergency use approval from the Chinese government. The vaccine has passed stage 1 and stage 2 clinical trials, but has not finished stage 3 trials, which are the global standard. The company says it will prioritize distribution of the vaccine to countries hosting its human trials.