Birx: Not considering leaving coronavirus task force

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx has pushed back against a report that said she was considering leaving the task force. During a Thursday stop at Auburn University in Alabama, Birx was asked about a CNN report that said she was distressed over the direction of the task force and felt like her role had been diminished. Birx said it would be her fault if she were distressed since she is coordinating the effort. She said she was not considering leaving. Birx added that she has been on a heavy travel schedule, but said that is crucial to understanding the nation’s response.