Bank manager finds 9.07-carat diamond in Arkansas state park

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bank manager discovered a 9.07-carat diamond at a state park in southwestern Arkansas after thinking the precious gem was a piece of glass. A news release from Arkansas State Parks says Kevin Kinard of Maumelle found the second-largest diamond in the 48-year history of Crater of Diamonds State Park on Labor Day. Assistant Superintendent Dru Edmonds says conditions were ideal for Kinard to spot the gem because park staff plowed the search area on Aug. 20, just a few days prior to Tropical Storm Laura dropping more than 2 inches of rain there.