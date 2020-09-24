Ballot drop box installed at UW-Stevens Point

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Stevens Point has installed a ballot drop box on the UW-Stevens Point campus.

According to a release from the city, The UWSP Student Government Association used funds and a private donation to cover the cost for the box.

“Our partnership with UWSP’s Student Government is further strengthened by this collaboration” said Mayor Wiza. “We want to provide as many safe and secure voting options as we can and President McNamara and their team recognize that, too. Making the voting process as simple as possible is something we both continually strive for."

The city says the box will be emptied a few times a day and is under a 24 hour camera surveillance. The box is for all Stevens Point residents to drop their official absentee ballots off.