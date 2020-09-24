At UN, Africa urges fiscal help against virus ‘apocalypse’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — African nations came out swinging on the third day of the United Nations annual gathering of world leaders. They’re calling for dramatic fiscal measures to help economies survive the coronavirus pandemic, which one leader called the “fifth horseman of the apocalypse.” African countries estimate they need $100 billion in support annually for the next three years, pointing out it’s a fraction of the trillions of dollars some richer countries are using to revive their economies. Heads of state say debt cancellation is needed to free up more resources to tackle the virus and its effects, including the fight against other deadly diseases.