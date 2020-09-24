Asian shares fall as caution sets in after Wall St retreat

Asian shares fall as caution sets in after Wall St retreatNew
Asian shares have fallen as caution again sets in following a retreat on Wall Street driven by a decline in technology shares. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China all declined Thursday. Market players are feeling less optimistic about action from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Congress to help the U.S. economy amid the distractions of the presidential election and the battle over the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.