Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

NEW YORK (AP) — An annual tribute to John Lennon held in his adopted city of New York will go online like so many other events during the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said there was no way they’d miss it, not on what would have been the former Beatle’s 80th birthday and their 40th year of gathering to pay homage. The five-hour event will be streamed for free on Lennon’s birthday, October 9, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time on the LennonTribute.org website. It will feature recorded performances from Patti Smith, Rosanne Cash, Natalie Merchant, Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen and others.