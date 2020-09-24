8 Wisconsin schools receive National Blue Ribbon Schools honors

(WAOW)— U.S. Secretary of Education Besty Devos recognized eight Wisconsin schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020 on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The following districts were recognized:

Altoona Intermediate School, Altoona

E.W Luther Elementary School, Milwaukee

Lake Delton Elementary School, Lake Delton Dells

Lake Superior Elementary School, Superior

Maple Dale Elementary School, Fox Point District

Nicolet Elementary School, Menasha

Red Apple Elementary School, Racine

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Wausau

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award ceremony will be held virtually November 12-13.