8 Wisconsin schools receive National Blue Ribbon Schools honors

8 Wisconsin schools receive National Blue Ribbon Schools honorsNew
(WAOW)— U.S. Secretary of Education Besty Devos recognized eight Wisconsin schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020 on Thursday.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
The following districts were recognized:
- Altoona Intermediate School, Altoona
- E.W Luther Elementary School, Milwaukee
- Lake Delton Elementary School, Lake Delton Dells
- Lake Superior Elementary School, Superior
- Maple Dale Elementary School, Fox Point District
- Nicolet Elementary School, Menasha
- Red Apple Elementary School, Racine
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Wausau
The National Blue Ribbon Schools award ceremony will be held virtually November 12-13.