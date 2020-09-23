Wisconsin-Madison lifts quarantine on 2 of its largest dorms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison lifted quarantine orders for two of its largest dorms on a day when the state added 56 hospitalizations from COVID-19 complications to its record total. The university on Wednesday also announced plans for some in-person classes in the first easing of restrictions that were put into place two weeks ago when virus cases spiked. Data compiled Tuesday by The COVID Tracking project ranks Wisconsin ranks third in the country in the number of cases per capita in the last two weeks. However, the school’s website shows a decline in both the number of positive cases and the seven-day positivity rate among students tested on-campus.