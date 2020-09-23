 Skip to Content

Wife of Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19

1:40 pm National news from the Associated Press

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The wife of Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms. Parson’s spokeswoman Kelli Jones told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Wednesday that Teresa Parson had been showing symptoms that included a cough and nasal congestion. She took a rapid test that came back positive and is awaiting results of a nasal swab test to confirm the finding. The governor also was tested and is awaiting results. Jones did not immediately respond to phone and email messages from The Associated Press.

