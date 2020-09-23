Wausau Fire Department is awarded EMS Silver Plus Award

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Fire Department was awarded American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver Plus Award.

They received the award for implementing quality improvement measures for patient treatment when they experience severe heart attacks.

Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction(STEMI) which is the deadliest type of heart attack.

In order to prevent death, blood flow needs to be restored as quickly as possible by either mechanically opening the blocked vessel or administering medication that would bust the clot.

The Wausau fire department responded to 20 calls in 2019 patients were having a STEMI heart attack and so far in 2020 they responded to 12 calls.

"The heart is muscle so every minute or every second that one of those coronary arteries is blocked which is one of the most lethal heart attacks someone can have…we work hard we work fast we work diligent we work as a team," said Jared Thompson who is the EMS Division Chief for the department.

The goals is within 10 minutes of arriving on scene is to have the 12 lead Ekg connected to the patient and then sending the information from the heart monitor to the local hospitals so treatment teams can be ready.

So far in 2020 the department has done 1,087 12 lead Ekgs.

Jared adds that firefighter paramedics that go on the calls deserve praise as well as the department's administrative assistant Mindy Walker for compiling all the data to send to the American Heart Association.