Waupaca non-profit asking community for help as they scramble to find new a location

WAUPACA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Mobility 4 Vets, a non-profit organization based in Waupaca, has been serving the community for years, however, recently their building was sold and now they're asking for help.

"We have everything from canes to super expensive and complicated powered wheelchairs, we take this equipment in if it’s refurbish-able we will refurbish it if not we will tear down and recycle it," Jim Peterson Vice President of Mobility 4 Vets said.

It's not just veterans that they help, they provide services to anyone with mobility needs.

With less than a month to move out, the organization unsure how they will make it all work.

"We are overloaded with material, with inventory, if you will," Peterson said. "So we need a bigger space but how are we going to move all of this by the end of October?"

If they can't find a new space there's the risk of having to shut down which volunteer Gene Antoniewicz says could be for 6 months up to a year.

Any help they can get would mean the world to the volunteers and the community.

If you would like to volunteer or have an idea of space that's available contact Mobility 4 Vets at: 715-281-6175