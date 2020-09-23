Warm and Dry Today, Wet Weather on the Way

Even though we have now transitioned into fall, it definitely feels like it is still summer. Temperatures will bounce for the next few days and this week has plenty of rain in the forecast.

Today was quite the warm one with temperatures hitting 80 degrees by 1:00 pm in Wausau and even warmer in other areas. Skies have been mainly clear and will continue to be bright for the remainder of the evening until we transition into the overnight hours.

Overnight and into Thursday, a week cold front will move into the area lowering daytime temperatures and sparking a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain will start in the Northwoods overnight where there is a potential for severe weather in Iron, Ashland, and Price counties. As the day begins and the frontline moves further down, the rest of the area could also see flashes of showers and thunderstorms. It is advised to dress for rainy weather and stay indoors if there is thunder/lightning around. Temperatures will drop to around 70 degrees which while cooler, is still above average. Thursday night there will be plenty of clouds in the sky as well as patchy fog.

Friday morning we will wake up to some fog early but this will later transition to partly cloudy skies and it will be breezy and warmer. The temperature will top out around 76 degrees and there will be another chance for some P.M/Overnight showers.

For the weekend, temperatures will drop to around seasonal conditions. Saturday will see variable clouds and mild conditions with a high of 72, and Sunday will see partly cloudy and breezy conditions with a high of 66. Both days have a small chance for spotty showers in the afternoon or towards the late evening hours.

Starting the work week, temperatures will continue to drop and rain is still possible. Monday will remain in the low 60s and Tuesday will move into the mid 50s.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures while they last! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 23-September 2020

This Day in Weather History:

2005 - Hurricane Rita reached the Texas/Louisiana border area near Sabine Pass as a category-3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph. A storm surge of at least 15 feet flooded parts of Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Terrebonne and Vermilion parishes, where sugar cane crop losses were estimated near $300 million. An 8-foot storm surge in New Orleans overtopped the provisionally-repaired levees (from Hurricane Katrina damage) and caused additional flooding. A total of 10 fatalities were reported, and preliminary damage estimates ranged between $4-5 billion.