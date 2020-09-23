UN unearths record low temperature for Northern Hemisphere

GENEVA (AP) — Climate historians hunting for past temperature extremes have unearthed what the U.N. weather agency calls a new record low in the Northern Hemisphere of nearly -70 degrees Celsius (-93 F) at a remote Greenland site _ tallied nearly three decades ago. Petteri Taalas, the secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization says the reading highlights “the stark contrasts” on Earth just as many minds are focusing on global warming. WMO said the all-time cold reading for the hemisphere at -69.6 Celsius recorded on Dec. 22, 1991 at a remote site called Klinck passed the previous record low twice recorded in Siberia.