UN rights experts calls on Mali junta to release officials

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A U.N. human rights expert is calling on Mali’s junta to release former government officials they have held since they staged a coup d’etat on Aug. 18. The call Wednesday by Alioune Tine, U.N. independent expert on human rights in Mali, came as a mediator for the West African regional economic bloc arrived in the country to discuss a transition government named earlier this week and that will be installed Friday. Former defense minister and retired Col. Maj. Bah N’Daw will be inducted as the transitional president while the head of the junta, Col. Assimi Goita, will be the transitional vice president.