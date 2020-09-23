UK says no-deal Brexit could see 7,000-truck border queues

LONDON (AP) — The British government says there could be lines of 7,000 trucks at the English Channel and two-day waits to get into France immediately after the U.K. makes its economic break from the European Union at the end of the year. Brexit preparation minister Michael Gove describes that as a reasonable worst-case scenario in a letter to logistics firms. The letter says up to half of trucks wanting to cross the Channel may not be ready for new paperwork and regulations that will come into effect Jan. 1. The U.K. left the EU’s political institutions on Jan. 31 but remains in a tariff-free transition period until the end of the year while negotiators try to strike a new trade deal.