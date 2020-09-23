Trump tightens Cuba sanctions as he woos Cuban-American vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans won’t be allowed to bring home cigars and rum from Cuba under new measures President Donald Trump says will help to financially starve the island’s government. Trump announced the action as he tries to boost his appeal among Cuban-Americans, who are a crucial voting bloc in the battleground state of Florida. Trump says U.S. travelers will also be prohibited from staying at hotels and other lodging owned by the Cuban government. In announcing the sanctions, the Republican president reaffirmed his administration’s solidary with the Cuban people, whose descendants in the U.S. often vote for the GOP.