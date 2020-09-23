Success of Ginsburg film inspires CNN look at John Lewis

NEW YORK (AP) — In an indirect way, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was responsible for CNN’s new documentary on the life of civil rights icon John Lewis. The success of CNN’s ‘RBG’ film two years ago led the network on a search for a similar contemporary figure whose life could be examined in historical terms. CNN’s Amy Entelis says that led them to Lewis, who died of cancer in July. The film “John Lewis: Good Trouble” was completed just before the longtime congressman announced he was sick. The film’s director showed Lewis a copy on Valentine’s Day. It will debut on CNN on Sunday night.