Stevens Point Brewery announces multi-million dollar expansion

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point Brewery announced a $2.5 million dollar expansion on Wednesday.

The expansion includes increasing brewing capacity and increasing line speeds when it comes to packaging and canning.

The company said the investment will help it develop new products and reach more people.

"It allows us to get into more states, it allows us to expand our capabilities to other products... it allows us to meet our current and future needs," said Stevens Point Brewery Operating Partner Joe Martino.

Martino said the expansion will also have a direct impact on the Stevens Point Community with employment opportunities.