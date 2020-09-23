Reports: Kuwait and the UAE in economic pain amid pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two oil-rich Arab Gulf states are suffering severe economic blows, as a major credit agency downgraded Kuwait for the first time and the United Arab Emirates acknowledged its economy would contract to a level last seen in 2009. The agency, Moody’s Investors Service, cut Kuwait’s debt rating for the first time on Wednesday, sounding the alarm over its liquidity risks. The UAE’s Central Bank reported the country’s gross domestic product is expected to shrink 5.2% for the year, worse than even the 3.5% drop that the International Monetary Fund predicted. It’s the steepest decline since 2009, when the global financial crisis plunged the Emirati economy into a lingering recession.