Progressives pledge to keep pushing Biden to expand court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since Joe Biden ran away with the Democratic presidential nomination in March, leading progressives have accepted him — sometimes grudgingly — as their party’s leader. But, in the final weeks of the campaign, the Supreme Court vacancy is threatening to inflame old divides. Some leading activists on the left are pressing Biden to endorse expanding the number of justices should he win the White House and Democrats take control of the Senate. But Biden ran a relatively centrist primary campaign, and he hasn’t embraced those calls, worried they may intensify the nation’s partisan split.