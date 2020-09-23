Power outage darkens much of Venezuela, puts down phones

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A power outage has been reported in parts of Venezuela’s capital and across several states. The internet monitoring organization NetBlocks says the outage that his early Wednesday afternoon darkened much of the South American country. NetBlocks says the blackout also initially knocked out phone and internet services. There have been no official reports. Venezuela’s deepening economic crisis has left the oil nation’s infrastructure fragile. Millions of Venezuelans across most of the country in early 2019 endured a blackout lasting a week. Critics of President Nicolás Maduro blame corruption and mismanagement by his socialist government. Maduro accuses rivals of sabotaging the power grid to stir unrest.