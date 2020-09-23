Portage County having difficulty keeping up with positive cases

Portage County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Portage County health department is saying they're "overwhelmed" by the number of cases coming in.

Within the span of a few weeks, positive cases in Portage County have risen from 500 to 1,000. There are 15 contact tracers working right now, and more being trained.

But director Ray Przybelski said it's still difficult to keep up with the flood of new cases.

"Our goal has always been that we will contact those positive cases as they come in within 24 hours of receiving that case," he said. "Unfortunately at this time, because of where we're at, we're not getting to all our cases within 24 hours. It's just not possible."

The department is now asking people to be patient as they work at maximum capacity to keep up with the surge.