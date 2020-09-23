Pompeo shatters diplomatic norms with political appearances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is ignoring criticism and forging ahead with events that have overtly political overtones ahead of the presidential election. Pompeo is casting aside a long tradition of the nation’s top diplomat shunning partisan politics. On Wednesday he gave a speech in the swing state of Wisconsin, marking the fourth such event this month alone. While his speeches have stopped short of blatant calls for President Donald Trump’s reelection, the venues Pompeo has chosen have raised eyebrows and sparked allegations of potential violations of federal law.