Police order Breonna Taylor protesters to disperse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some protesters in Louisville have been ordered by police to disperse hours after officials announced a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death. Police on Wednesday afternoon declared a gathering on a street corner outside downtown to be “unlawful.” Officers threatened to use chemical agents and make arrests if people did not disperse. The order was directed at a group of protesters that broke off from other demonstrators who had gathered downtown. Curfew in the Kentucky city is set for 9 p.m.