Poet Nikky Finney wins $100,000 lifetime achievement prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikky Finney has won the Wallace Stevens Award, a $100,000 lifetime achievement honor presented by the Academy of American Poets. Judges praised Finney, known for such collections as “Head Off & Split” and “Rice,” for her “fierce moral conviction” and as a bard “for the African diaspora.” Finney’s prize was among dozens announced Wednesday by the poets academy, with awards exceeding $1.2 million. Much of that money was distributed among 23 state and local poets laureate, from Rosemarie Dombrowski in Phoenix to Angelo Geter in Rock Hill, South Carolina, all recipients of laureate fellowships.