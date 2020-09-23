Packers’ Davante Adams unsure of his status for Saints game

Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams says he doesn’t know yet whether he’ll be able to play Sunday night at New Orleans after leaving the Packers’ previous game early with a hamstring injury. Adams left the Packers’ 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in the second half and didn’t practice Wednesday. Sunday night’s Packers-Saints game features two of the NFL’s most prolific receivers in Adams and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas. But injuries could prevent either guy from playing. Thomas missed the Saints’ 34-24 loss at Las Vegas on Monday with an ankle injury.