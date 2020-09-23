Off-and-on rain chances developing

Indian Summer weather is on the way for today and it will stay fairly mild through the weekend, then big changes are on the way for our temperatures.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm again.

High: 79 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and storms, mainly north of Marathon county.

Low: 58 Wind: Becoming SE around 5

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a good chance of scattered showers or an isolated storm.

High: 69 Wind: South 5-10

You can put on the short-sleeve shirt once again this afternoon as it will feel like Summer. We should experience sunny to partly cloudy skies for today with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

A weak cold front dropping in from the north tonight will generate a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. There is even a small chance that a couple of the storms could produce some brief gusty wind or hail. The highest chance of the active weather will be in the far north early in the night, then it will move a little farther south into central Wisconsin by daybreak Thursday morning as it dies down. The front will linger over Northcentral Wisconsin on Thursday so there could be some additional showers or thundershowers. The extra clouds will make for a bit cooler day. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

After some fog and low clouds early Friday, we should have some breaks of sun and high temps in the mid to upper 70s once again Friday afternoon. It will be a breezy day as well.

A couple of other weak weather systems will move through our area Friday night and again Saturday night and these could once again produce a few showers or rumbles of thunder. Otherwise, most of the daylight hours on Saturday and Sunday should be dry. Highs will reach the low 70s on Saturday and remain in the 60s for Sunday.

A stronger cold front and low pressure system will move through the area Monday night and this could produce more widespread rain Monday night and much colder weather by the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely only reach the low to mid 50s.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 2005 - Hurricane Rita reached the Texas/Louisiana border area near Sabine Pass as a category-3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph. A storm surge of at least 15 feet flooded parts of Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Terrebonne and Vermilion parishes, where sugar cane crop losses were estimated near $300 million. An 8-foot storm surge in New Orleans overtopped the provisionally-repaired levees (from Hurricane Katrina damage) and caused additional flooding. A total of 10 fatalities were reported, and preliminary damage estimates ranged between $4-5 billion.