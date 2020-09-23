North Star Mohican Casino temporarily closing

BOWLER, Wis. (WAOW)—The North Star Mohican Casino Resort and Pine Hills Golf Course is voluntarily shutting down all operations.

According to a Facebook post, the North Star is temporarily closing "in order to protect the health and safety of our community and in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe."

All resort and casino operations will cease on September 24 at 5 pm, and North Star says a tentative re-opening date is after October 13.